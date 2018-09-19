Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Edmonton LRT platform

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with what police called an "unprovoked" stabbing Tuesday morning on an Edmonton LRT platform.

Mario Bigchild has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, escaping lawful custody, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of robbery, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The 19-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday on the South Campus LRT platform remains in stable condition in hospital, police said.

An attack that shocked the city happened at about 7:40 a.m., when a young man was stabbed in the chest while waiting for a train.

A witness who stepped in to help the victim said the attack was sudden and unprovoked.

"I couldn't see a fight at all beforehand," said Jason Cey. "The guy seemed to come out of nowhere and started stabbing him."

A doctor and nurse who were on the platform also helped.

About 20 minutes after the attack, police were called to a robbery at a Petro-Canada near 57th Avenue and 111th Street.

A man walked into the shop, assaulted an employee and stole merchandise, police said.

Outside in the parking lot, the suspect stole a woman's Cadillac and drove away.

Police used an electronic vehicle monitoring system to track the stolen Cadillac, and found it parked near 179th Street and 106A Avenue in west Edmonton.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers arrested a suspect nearby.