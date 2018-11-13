Edmonton LRT killer charged in assault on Ontario corrections officer

An Edmonton man convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman at the Edmonton LRT Stadium Station eight years ago has been charged with assaulting an Ontario prison guard.

Colton Ferguson has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the attack two months ago, Ontario Provincial Police said in news release Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, officers with the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad were called to the Millhaven Institution, a maximum security prison in Bath, Ont., to investigate the assault.

The correctional officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Ferguson, 28, an inmate at Millhaven, remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Nov. 29.

Ferguson has been serving a life sentence, with no chance of parole for 15 years, in the death of 23-year-old Heather Thurier who he shot at point blank with a sawed-off shotgun.

In March 2012, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman called the May 21, 2010, killing a "random, senseless act."