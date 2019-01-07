Date set for first round of tests on problem-plagued LRT signalling system

The first round of city testing on the problem-plagued LRT signalling system will take place this Sunday, shutting down passenger service on two lines for about six hours.

The closure is the first of several that will happen in coming months as the city evaluates work done by Thales Canada Inc., the company responsible for the signalling system on the Metro Line, the city said Monday in a news release.

The Metro Line LRT opened in 2015, more than a year and a half late. But the signalling system on the Metro Line LRT wasn't properly merged with that on the Capital Line LRT, resulting in slower trains and reduced frequencies.

In early December, Thales said it was confident that all the problems had been fixed.

In coming months, city will conduct an intensive evaluation of the work, including documents and field testing, to ensure Thales has met its contractual obligations.

"The city anticipates there will be one and a half days of system-wide LRT closures each month to accommodate testing," the news release said, adding it will to minimize the disruptions.

Both the Capital and Metro lines will be affected by the testing on Sunday, which will take place between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"Customers will still see trains operating on the tracks, but will not be permitted to board," the news release said.

The city has been withholding $22 million from the company, and has said Thales won't get paid until the city determines the LRT is working properly.

The Metro Line LRT, which has more than 19,000 riders each week, has stops at MacEwan University, the Royal Alexandra Hospital and NAIT.