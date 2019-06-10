Canada-wide warrant issued in deadly shooting at Edmonton lounge

Edmonton police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Whyte Avenue-area bar this spring.

Amin Yussuf, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted murder using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm, police said in a news release Monday.

Yussuf is a suspect in a March 24 homicide at Xhale Lounge at 8120 101st St.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

The victim, Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, was found dead inside the lounge after police were called to a weapons complaint.

An autopsy determined Abduraman died of a gunshot wound. He was 26.

Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, was killed on March 24 at Xhale Lounge near Whyte Avenue. (Terry Reith/CBC)

Police said Yussuf has connections to northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Northwest Territories.

Yussuf is also known by aliases including Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding Yussuf's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.