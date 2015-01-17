We're about to learn the identity of Edmonton's $60M Lotto Max winner

More than 300 days after the Oct. 26, 2018 Lotto Max draw, a winner will finally come forward Wednesday to claim the whopping $60-million jackpot.

A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Western Canada Lottery Corp. offices in St. Albert.

"The wait is over, Edmonton," WCLC said in a media advisory Tuesday. "Meet the winner of the long-awaited $60 million Lotto Max jackpot."

The winning ticket for the big draw last October was sold in Edmonton. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30. The bonus number was 45.

Under lottery rules, winners must claim their prizes within one year.

Wednesday's announcement won't be the first time the WCLC has awarded a $60-million prize.

Brett McCoy and Robin Walker of Peers, Alta., won $60 million in a September 2017 Lotto Max draw. They claimed their winnings in October 2017.

Mary Wernicke from the small village of Neville, Sask., won $60 million in a Lotto Max draw in August 2016. She stepped up as the big winner soon afterwards.

At a news conference announcing Wernicke's win, she said she recalled feeling "different" on the day of the draw.

"They say if you have an itchy hand, it means money is coming your way," she said. "Well, both my hands were itchy."

Just last week, Joseph Katalinic of Richmond, B.C., claimed a $60-million Lotto Max prize, the biggest win ever in that province.

"I had a shot of whisky and that was it," Katalinic said, recalling the day his lucky numbers came up. "I needed it."