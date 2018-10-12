New
What can $1M buy? A house and a trip to Hawaii, says Edmonton lotto winner
Diana Becker was shocked when she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket and realized she had won $1 million in the Sept. 8 draw.
'I checked the numbers online, but I didn’t believe what I was seeing'
"I checked the numbers online, but I didn't believe what I was seeing," the Edmonton woman said in a news release Friday.
"I took the ticket to the gas station and double-checked the numbers on the self-scanner."
Becker bought her $13 ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Riverbend Square in Edmonton. Her winning selection was 20419149-04.
Becker said she is going to put some money toward her retirement, but is also looking at buying a house and spending a couple of weeks in Hawaii.
She said she's visited Hawaii in the past "and loved every second of it."