What can $1M buy? A house and a trip to Hawaii, says Edmonton lotto winner

Diana Becker was shocked when she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket and realized she had won $1 million in the Sept. 8 draw.

"I checked the numbers online, but I didn't believe what I was seeing," the Edmonton woman said in a news release Friday.

"I took the ticket to the gas station and double-checked the numbers on the self-scanner."

Becker bought her $13 ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Riverbend Square in Edmonton. Her winning selection was 20419149-04.

Becker said she is going to put some money toward her retirement, but is also looking at buying a house and spending a couple of weeks in Hawaii.

She said she's visited Hawaii in the past "and loved every second of it."