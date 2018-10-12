Skip to Main Content
What can $1M buy? A house and a trip to Hawaii, says Edmonton lotto winner
New

What can $1M buy? A house and a trip to Hawaii, says Edmonton lotto winner

Diana Becker was shocked when she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket and realized she had won $1 million in the Sept. 8 draw.

'I checked the numbers online, but I didn’t believe what I was seeing'

CBC News ·
Diana Becker won $1 million in the Sept. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw after buying at ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Riverbend Square. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Diana Becker was shocked when she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket and realized she had won $1 million in the Sept. 8 draw.

"I checked the numbers online, but I didn't believe what I was seeing," the Edmonton woman said in a news release Friday.

"I took the ticket to the gas station and double-checked the numbers on the self-scanner."

Becker bought her $13 ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Riverbend Square in Edmonton. Her winning selection was 20419149-04.

Becker said she is going to put some money toward her retirement, but is also looking at buying a house and spending a couple of weeks in Hawaii.

She said she's visited Hawaii in the past "and loved every second of it."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us