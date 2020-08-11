Skip to Main Content
Changes to our television news schedule
Changes to our television news schedule

Here's when you can watch your local CBC Edmonton television newscasts.
Due to the NHL playoffs, here's a revised television broadcast schedule. (David Bajer/CBC)

Due to the 2020 NHL playoff schedule, our local television news will be airing at different times, both on CBC-TV and online. 

You can watch CBC Edmonton's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts live on CBC TV, Gem, and on our website at the following times:

Tuesday, Aug. 11

  • 6 p.m.: Digital broadcast only
  • 11 p.m.: Live on TV

Wednesday, Aug. 12

  • 5 p.m.: Live on TV
  • 11 p.m.: Cancelled

Thursday, Aug. 13

  • 5 p.m.: Live on TV
  • 11 p.m.: Cancelled

Friday, Aug. 14

  • 6 p.m.: Live on TV
  • 11 p.m.: Cancelled

Saturday, Aug. 15

  • Cancelled

Sunday, Aug. 16

  • Cancelled

Monday, Aug. 17

  • 5 p.m.: Live on TV
  • 11 p.m.: Cancelled

Tuesday, Aug. 18

  • 6 p.m.: Live on TV
  • 11 p.m.: Live on TV

All newscasts can also be viewed through the CBC web player.

