Changes to our television news schedule
Here's when you can watch your local CBC Edmonton television newscasts.
Due to the 2020 NHL playoff schedule, our local television news will be airing at different times, both on CBC-TV and online.
You can watch CBC Edmonton's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts live on CBC TV, Gem, and on our website at the following times:
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- 6 p.m.: Digital broadcast only
- 11 p.m.: Live on TV
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- 5 p.m.: Live on TV
- 11 p.m.: Cancelled
Thursday, Aug. 13
- 5 p.m.: Live on TV
- 11 p.m.: Cancelled
Friday, Aug. 14
- 6 p.m.: Live on TV
- 11 p.m.: Cancelled
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Cancelled
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Cancelled
Monday, Aug. 17
- 5 p.m.: Live on TV
- 11 p.m.: Cancelled
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- 6 p.m.: Live on TV
- 11 p.m.: Live on TV
All newscasts can also be viewed through the CBC web player.