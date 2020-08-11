Changes to our television news schedule

Due to the 2020 NHL playoff schedule, our local television news will be airing at different times, both on CBC-TV and online.

You can watch CBC Edmonton's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts live on CBC TV, Gem, and on our website at the following times:

Tuesday, Aug. 11

6 p.m.: Digital broadcast only

11 p.m.: Live on TV

Wednesday, Aug. 12

5 p.m.: Live on TV

11 p.m.: Cancelled

Thursday, Aug. 13

5 p.m.: Live on TV

11 p.m.: Cancelled

Friday, Aug. 14

6 p.m.: Live on TV

11 p.m.: Cancelled

Saturday, Aug. 15

Cancelled

Sunday, Aug. 16

Cancelled

Monday, Aug. 17

5 p.m.: Live on TV

11 p.m.: Cancelled

Tuesday, Aug. 18

6 p.m.: Live on TV

11 p.m.: Live on TV

All newscasts can also be viewed through the CBC web player.