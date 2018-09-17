Edmonton man faces 119 charges for string of liquor-store robberies

An Edmonton man wanted in a string of robberies was arrested Saturday evening by tactical unit officers outside a liquor store in the Mayfield Common area, police say.

The 35-year-old was carrying a pellet gun and a stun gun at the time of his arrest, Edmonton Police Service said Monday in a news release.

The man now faces 119 charges in connection with a series of eight liquor store robberies reported to police between Aug. 12 and Sept. 15.

The charges include robbery, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an imitation weapon.

The man was also charged with weapon-prohibition offences and multiple breach of condition charges for previous offences committed across Canada, police said.