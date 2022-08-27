Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Man airlifted to Edmonton after shooting near Lily Lake Resort

RCMP are looking for two persons of interest in their mid-20s. One is described as a man with blonde hair while the other man was wearing a balaclava or ski mask.

Shelter-in-place order lifted for Lily Lake residents around 9 a.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
RCMP say they are investigating after a man, 30, was airlifted to Edmonton after a shooting early Saturday morning. (CBC)

A 30-year-old man was airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries after a shooting in Sturgeon County early Saturday morning. 

Morinville RCMP were called to the area near Lily Lake Resort, about 50 km north of Edmonton, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a firearms complaint. EMS was already at the scene. 

At around 6 a.m., RCMP asked Lily Lake residents to shelter in place as they investigated. That order was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.

There are two persons of interest in the case who may also have attempted a "property offense" Saturday, according to RCMP spokesperson Cst. Patrick Lambert.

The two men are described as being in their mid-20s. One is described as having blonde hair and the other was wearing a balaclava or ski mask, according to RCMP. 

No firearm has been recovered from the scene, and police have no update on the condition of the victim at this time. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now