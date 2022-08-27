Man airlifted to Edmonton after shooting near Lily Lake Resort

A 30-year-old man was airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries after a shooting in Sturgeon County early Saturday morning.

Morinville RCMP were called to the area near Lily Lake Resort, about 50 km north of Edmonton, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a firearms complaint. EMS was already at the scene.

At around 6 a.m., RCMP asked Lily Lake residents to shelter in place as they investigated. That order was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.

There are two persons of interest in the case who may also have attempted a "property offense" Saturday, according to RCMP spokesperson Cst. Patrick Lambert.

The two men are described as being in their mid-20s. One is described as having blonde hair and the other was wearing a balaclava or ski mask, according to RCMP.

No firearm has been recovered from the scene, and police have no update on the condition of the victim at this time.