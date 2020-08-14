Edmontonians helping with Lebanon relief efforts for victims of Beirut explosion

Less than two weeks after massive explosion devastated Beirut, two Edmontonians packed their bags and headed off to assist with the recovery.

Nasser Kirameddine, 29, and Daniel Hassan, 25, both have family living in Lebanon and were shocked when they learned of the blast that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and left tens of thousands homeless.

The Aug. 4 explosion also destroyed medical supplies and food at Beirut's port, at a time when the country was already experiencing a financial crisis.

"You know, just being Lebanese Canadians, when something happens in your home country you feel that personal connection and you just want to do everything you can to help out," said Kirameddine.

Kirameddine and Hassan were both in Edmonton when the blast happened, but the news spread quickly.

"It kind of spread like wildfire, like this video upon video upon video and call after call, trying to contact family back home to make sure everybody is OK," said Kirameddine.

"It's affected everyone," said Hassan. "You know, it's just added to a year full of so much calamities that this country has had to go through, when it comes to the COVID crisis, the economic downturn, a lot of the political turmoil. Adding an explosion to it all, it's really touched close to home for Lebanese all over the world."

Two Edmontonians Nasser Kirameddine and Daniel Hassan are currently in Beirut to assist with humanitarian work, following the August 4 blast. 9:50

Both men are small business owners and are employed by Islamic Relief Canada, part of the Humanitarian Coalition, a group of aid organizations that work together to provide assistance in times of crisis.

The two say it was a last-minute decision to go to Lebanon, but they wanted to help.

Nasser Kirameddine, 29, and Daniel Hassan, 25, are currently in Lebanon working with Islamic Relief Canada and the Humanitarian Coalition. (CBC)

"You've got a sombre situation," said Hassan. "You can notice a lot of damage in Beirut, but then the resilience of the people here is just something to admire."

The pair arrived in Lebanon on Monday and had to quarantine for 48 hours. Both Hassan and Kirameddine will be assisting with the local Islamic Relief Canada office, but also providing on-the-ground assistance.

"As of right now a lot of the help is immediate," said Hassan. "So that's giving food kits, personal care items, temporary shelter, things that people need such as wheelchairs. And things that people need right now, right this second.

"So a lot of it will be work on the ground joining in with our teams here locally and participating in those efforts, as well as taking note and taking a lot of footage of what's happening here to show everybody back home. And really just to tell everybody here that Canada is here to help you."

Kirameddine said in their usual roles with Islamic Relief, they don't get to see how donations help people in crisis, and their experience in Lebanon will help with future fundraising.

Donations made by Canadians before Aug. 24 to the Humanitarian Coalition will be matched by the federal government.