Court documents e-filing system falls flat with Edmonton lawyers

Some Alberta lawyers say a new e-filing system for court documents rolled out after the start of the pandemic is causing major delays and in some cases could be endangering access to justice.

Before COVID-19 forced Alberta's courthouses to adapt the new process, filing a document at the Edmonton civil Court of Queen's Bench entailed walking up to a counter and handing it over to a clerk who was supposed to file it immediately.

When courts reopened a few months into the pandemic, a new e-filing system was launched that involves downloading a form from the court's website, filling it out, and sending it in by email to be filed.

But the process hasn't been working well, according to some lawyers.

"There have been nothing but problems with that," lawyer Lisa Trach said in an interview Friday.

Trach's firm has offices in Edmonton and Slave Lake, and focuses primarily on criminal and family cases. She said an example of the trouble with the e-filing system arose this month in a case where a couple that was splitting up needed a court decision on how to divide up the money from the sale of their matrimonial home.

"In these types of times, people need that money," Trach said. "They're both trying to move on and find other living arrangements, etcetera, but they're not allowed to touch the money and I'm not allowed to release the money until the court makes an order about how that money can be handled."

A few weeks ahead of the hearing, she e-filed a key document with the Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton. When the hearing day arrived, they went to court for a 10 a.m. hearing, but her client ended up coming to an agreement with their ex, so the judge didn't need to cite the document Trach had submitted weeks earlier.

Later that day, hours after the matter was resolved in the courtroom, Trach said an email arrived from the court clerks, informing her that the document couldn't be filed because the clerks couldn't edit the form to add the cost that would be charged to Trach for filing.

Trach said that while there previously wasn't a per-page filing fee because she would print off and bring in the forms herself, now there is a $1 per-page fee.

She and her assistant then tried to phone the courthouse and spent roughly one and a half to two hours on hold waiting to speak with someone. Trach said when she was finally able to get a clerk on the phone to discuss the issue with the form, the clerk suggested she call an IT person.

"Which infuriated me, because that is yet another expense for a small law firm to pay to figure out why the form that's provided by the court system doesn't work," she said.

Had the matter not been resolved earlier that day, Trach said, it probably would have been delayed because the judge wouldn't have had the documents needed to run the hearing.

Trach said she knows there's a case backlog as the courts deal with both new cases and matters that were ongoing when the pandemic forced the court shutdown. But she said downloading delays and extra costs for law firms, especially small ones or sole practitioners, are creating a tough situation.

Defence lawyer Kate Engel said she empathizes with the workload and challenges that clerks are facing, but said the issue of delay needs to be addressed. Late in the day on Aug. 14, Engel sent in a habeas corpus application to be filed, then waited days to hear back. A person filing a habeas corpus application is challenging being detained, and Engel said that such applications used to be filed immediately.

"Obviously it's very important that gets heard right away, because if that's unlawful we need to get that person's liberty restored," Engel said.

Court clerks did get back to Engel on Aug. 21 and confirmed they had filed the application.

Another Edmonton lawyer, Amanda Hart-Dowhun, faced a similar issue back in March but had to wait nearly three weeks for confirmation. She sent in a habeas corpus application to be filed on March 20 but didn't get confirmation that it had been filed until April 7, despite multiple calls to the courthouse.

"I was livid," she said in a message.

New hires

In an emailed statement, Alberta Justice spokesperson Dan Laville said the courts introduced the email filing system to reduce the number of people going into courthouses.

"To address the backlogs and shorten wait times for processing the documents, several vacant court positions have been filled in the Calgary and Edmonton offices and staff are also working overtime," he said. "Alberta's government and the courts are also working on long-term solutions by refining the administrative processes and by introducing new digital solutions."

The prospect of long-term solutions appeals to Jacqueline Biollo, executive director of Alberta Civil Trial Lawyers Association.

Biollo said there has long been a concern about case backlogs in the court, and while those challenges have been further complicated by the pandemic, she hopes new technologies the court adopts will be permanent benefits to the system.

"They'll be phases of a relaunch effort, and then you evaluate it and you improve it," she said. "It's more of a positive way for the future, rather than looking at a Band-Aid solution. I think that's probably where the focus remains, that they want to solve this for the long term."