Edmonton lawyer suspended one more year after domestic assault conviction

It will be another year before an Edmonton lawyer and convicted wife-abuser will be allowed to practice law.

Ravi Prithipaul was automatically suspended from practice in October 2017 when he pleaded guilty to repeatedly assaulting his wife. He was given 12 months of house arrest that ended Oct. 6, 2018.

Prithipaul wanted to return to legal work last month, and applied for reinstatement. But the Law Society of Alberta thought he should either be disbarred or given a two-year suspension.

In August, a law society committee held a hearing into the matter.

The committee unanimously rejected the application to disbar Prithipaul and unanimously agreed a further period of suspension was warranted. Two committee members thought six months was enough. The remaining six committee members decided a further one-year suspension was the right length of time.

The now-closed Ravi Prithipaul law office. (Ravi Prithipaul)

In a written decision, the committee noted "the facts that bring us to this point are tragic and we would be remiss not to clearly state our denunciation of Mr. Prithipaul's conduct."

The committee also quoted Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glen Poelman, who sentenced Prithipaul in 2017, in their written decision.

"There is not the faintest justification for Mr. Prithipaul's conduct. It was abuse of a brutal, controlling, oppressive and selfish nature. It occurred repeatedly over many years and despite occasional promises to stop," reads the quote.

Prithipaul's lawyer, Simon Renouf, told the committee his client had accepted responsibility for his behaviour throughout, including pleading guilty. Renouf said Prithipaul was getting psychological counselling, had joined a family violence prevention program and was volunteering with the Mustard Seed church in Edmonton.

The committee was also presented with 32 letters of support that were written by lawyers and judges.

Ultimately, the committee majority settled on a further one-year suspension and urged the law society to move quickly next year so Prithipaul can immediately resume his practice once the suspension ends on Oct. 6, 2019.

"Faced with a lawyer who appears to have taken full responsibility for his actions and to have determinedly sought help, it is our opinion that a total two-year suspension would satisfy the factors we are to consider," the committee wrote in their decision.

Prithipaul's friend and fellow lawyer Derek Anderson said the additional suspension disappointed him.

"It's a horrible situation for everyone," Anderson told CBC News. "Potential accuseds are losing out on an opportunity to receive the highest calibre of representation. Which is in the public interest."

Anderson is convinced Prithipaul has learned and grown since his conviction.

"I've seen a new openness and understanding in Ravi, which was always there, frankly," Anderson said. "But he really has blossomed personally as a result of this."

Prithipaul's ex-wife declined comment. Calls to Prithipaul's lawyer were not returned.

