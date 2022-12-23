Edmonton launches nighttime economy survey to hear thoughts about the city at night

The City of Edmonton has launched a public engagement survey in partnership with non-profit organization Explore Edmonton to better understand what residents think about the city at night.

The survey hopes to collect opinions from Edmontonians to help develop a Nighttime Economy Strategy for the city.

It is one part of a joint strategy and partnership between the City and Explore Edmonton in response to a motion by the city council's executive committee in June. Explore Edmonton is a non-profit owned by the city that conducts marketing related to city tourism. They also operate the Edmonton EXPO Centre and the Edmonton Convention Centre.

"We're really trying to zero in on the vibrancy piece, to zero in on drawing people back into the sort of these high streets and entertainment districts," said Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications and partnerships at Explore Edmonton.

"We can't do it all at once. So I mean the focus again is going to kind of be in these entertainment areas, 124th Street, the downtown area, Old Strathcona."

St. Pierre says they hope to also involve discussions with stakeholders over the coming months, and interviews to determine recommendations Explore Edmonton can put forward to the city. The survey will be available for residents to fill out over the next several weeks.

"We also need to work on reminding Edmontonians how incredible their city is," said St. Pierre.

"If we can draw someone from Riverbend across the river out to the north side and Griesbach for that amazing donair place, or if we can draw someone from Griesbach on the north side into downtown Edmonton to have their first Ice District experience and everything in between."

St. Pierre says the survey hopes to gain perspectives on not only hospitality, but the bigger picture of the whole nighttime economy of the city.

Better communication needed

City councillor for Ward O-day'min Anne Stevenson, said she hears concerns around communicating effectively with the city amongst nighttime businesses in the downtown core.

"What I hear most from businesses is some of the challenges with running a nighttime business and interacting with the city, which has very nine to five hours," said Stevenson.

Tyson Boyd, co-owner of the Starlite room downtown, agreed that a line of communication is needed to connect nighttime business owners with those working for the city during the day.

"It cannot be understated how important it would be to have a general advocate that connects us to the daytime economy or just to daytime decision makers on municipal and provincial levels," said Boyd.

But for Boyd, the issues affecting the nighttime economy go deeper than communication.

"Generally everyone's night does not start from the minute that they walk through the doors to their chosen establishments. It starts when they leave their house," said Boyd.

"That is transit, that is taxis, ubers, that is safe train stations, general emergency response, parking. Everything plays a factor from when you leave your door to when you are at the establishment of your choice."

Residents in Edmonton can weigh in about the nightlife strategy online. (Tyson Boyd)

Concerns around safety have been vocalized by businesses operating within the downtown for years, but have become more prevalent since the pandemic began, particularly around transit.

"I think the perceptions are a little heightened, a little exaggerated from what's actually happening. But downtown is very different than it was at the beginning of the pandemic," said Rob Browatzke, co-owner of Evolution Wonderlounge, an LGBT dance club situated next to Ice District.

While homelessness, mental health and drug use is part of what Browatzke said he sees, he said patrons coming downtown for events in the area have also created safety concerns for his staff, including some instances of random homophobic verbal attacks.

Pandemic habits, inflation hitting businesses

Ariel del Rosario at Filistix restaurant in the government district, said they have been struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels at their downtown location.

"What I'm assuming is that if people are working from home there's really no reason to come back to the downtown core, except as a destination or for a special occasion," said del Rosario.

A few streets east in Ice District, new establishments in the nightlife scene like The Canadian Icehouse which opened up next to Roger's Place in October, have been able to draw patrons who attend events taking place at the arena.

Janet Andrews, general manager at the Canadian Icehouse said that while the space is less busy on nights without Oilers games, it is seen as a destination spot downtown.

"I would say the biggest challenge for us is just …having that walk up traffic as you would on Jasper Ave," said Andrews.

Browatzke wants to see recommendations and policies that will address underlying safety concerns.

"Promote that message of safety and fun again. I think that's really essential. And then I want the city and the province to just stop being babies and fix some bigger issues."