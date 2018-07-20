Woman injured last year in crash at west Edmonton KFC has died

An 86-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV last July at a west Edmonton KFC restaurant has died.

Catherine Marie Triplett died on April 2, an Edmonton police spokesperson told CBC News on Friday.

Triplett's 60-year-old daughter was charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the collision last July 18.

Police allege Donna Elder intentionally drove a 2007 Toyota RAV4 into her mother and through the wall of the fast-food restaurant.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. July 18 at a KFC restaurant in the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre at 156th Street and 87th Avenue.

Police said Triplett was struck before the vehicle went through the front wall of the restaurant and came to a stop in the restaurant's lobby.

Surveillance footage of the crash shows the vehicle striking a pedestrian, backing up and then accelerating onto the sidewalk and smashing through an exterior wall.

Police said the older woman was found in "serious medical distress" on the ground. Triplett was transported to hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, police didn't say whether Triplett's death was related to injuries she sustained in the crash.

An obituary on the Dignity Memorial website said Triplett is survived by six children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was to be held Friday afternoon. Her remains will be buried at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Elder's charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder during a court appearance last July. A mental health assessment was ordered.