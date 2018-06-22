Jury deliberations set to begin for Edmonton man accused of killing son-in-law

The question for jury members isn't whether or not 75-year-old Roberto Robles killed his son-in-law two years ago. The question is whether Robles should be convicted of manslaughter or second-degree murder.

Both Robles' defence lawyer and the Crown agreed in their closing arguments Friday that Robles killed Armando Cosmea Aspillaga.

Robles admitted to police he is guilty of killing Aspillaga, during a videotaped interview with an Edmonton homicide detective in 2016.

Robles is charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Aspillaga.

Police discovered the 38-year-old's body — shot, slashed and stabbed multiple times — at his Riverbend home after Robles' wife, Pilar, called 911 to report screaming from the home's main floor hallway.

The elderly couple had been taking care of their granddaughter at the house while the toddler's parents were at work that day.

Aspillaga died shortly after returning home from work, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Police arrested and charged Roberto Robles with second-degree murder. He was later released on bail and placed under house arrest.

​"He never tried to say that he didn't do it," Robles' defence lawyer, Mike Danyluik told the jury Friday.

"He never asked for exoneration, then or now."

Danyluik argued Aspillaga's death was unintentional and therefore his client should be convicted of manslaughter, instead of second-degree murder.

'Hate does not equate to motive'

Robles and Aspillaga had an acrimonious relationship, Danyluik said.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Aspillaga met Robles' daughter, Flavia Robles, at a 2009 wedding in Cuba.

The two married in 2010, though Aspillaga had to wait in Cuba another year before he could immigrate to Canada.

Armando Cosmea Aspillaga shown in a Facebook photo with his newborn daughter. (Facebook)

The couple had a daughter in 2013. By 2015, they were legally separated and slept in different bedrooms, though they continued to live in the same house.

Flavia Robles had started divorce proceedings and the two were locked in a nasty custody dispute.

In a police interview the day following Aspillaga's death, Robles told a homicide detective he was deeply disappointed in his son-in-law.

Robles used words such as rat, dog and pimp to describe Aspillaga, claiming he was taking advantage of Flavia Robles by refusing to move out of their shared home.

Accused killer Roberto Robles is interviewed by Edmonton Police Service homicide detective Darrin Gordon. (Edmonton Police Service )

Though Robles had grown to hate his son-in-law, the fatal attack in June 2016 was unplanned, Danyluik said.

"There was no motive, only bitter distaste," he told the jury. "Hate does not equate to motive."

Danyluik attributed the caustic language Robles used to the man's protective love of his daughter and family, exacerbated by a divorce and custody battle.

He pointed to the trial room floor, explaining the jury sat on top of Edmonton's divorce court.

"The vitriol exposed down there ... brings Mr. Robles' words down to a PG level," Danyluik said.

"The end may have satisfied a desire ... but doesn't mean it was intended," he said.

"Roberto Robles said he did not intend for this to happen — he ought to be believed. Or at the very, very least, it ought to raise a doubt."

No place for sympathy

Danyluik's words were at times drowned out by the sound of Robles sobbing. He sat with his head bowed, a red flush creeping up his neck and across his face. A walking cane rested against his table in the courtroom.

Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga in his closing argument told the jury not to be moved by Robles' frail appearance.

"Your process here has to be devoid of sympathy," Huyser-Wierenga said. "Your feelings of sympathy for him have no place in this process."

He characterised the circumstances of Aspillaga's death as an ambush, planned by a man who had "weaponized" himself against an unprepared victim.

"He chose to take matters into his own hands," Huyser-Wierenga said.

"Mr. Robles had achieved a result which he believed to be justice."

Court will reconvene Monday, at which point Court of Queen's Bench Justice Dawn Pentelchuk will give instructions to the jury of five men and seven women before they begin their deliberations.