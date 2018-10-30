Edmonton's Jewish community in mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Edmonton's Beth Israel Synagogue was quiet as community leaders walked to the front of the room, each lighting a candle during a vigil Monday evening.

There were 11 flames — one for each person who was killed when a gunman opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. They'll burn for seven days, the duration of the traditional mourning period in Judaism, shiva.

The bullets were fired in another country, but members of the local Jewish community said the effects were felt in Edmonton.

"An anti-semitic attack is an attack on all peace-loving people," said Steve Shafir, president of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton. "It is an attack on society and it is an attack on Canadian values."

Hundreds of people attended the vigil on Monday evening. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Hundreds of people of various faiths filled the synagogue on the city's southwest side. A police vehicle sat outside of the front entrance.

"Something this heinous really does shake us," Shafir said. "Something like this really makes us think and try to really reflect on whether or not, you know, we are safe. We know we are, but it still makes us think."

Debby Shoctor, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, said local synagogues have security protocols in place, partly because Jewish people are often the target of hate crimes.

"Unfortunately, anti-semitism is a reality of life for us and has been for over 5,000 years," she said.

"Here we have a perfect example of what unfettered hate speech and not enough education and legislation can lead to."

It was important to hold a vigil, she said, to show people that local politicians and law enforcement officers are standing by them.

"People are worried, people are afraid," she said. "They want [to] be able to come to synagogue and worship freely."

Edmonton police got in touch with the Jewish community following Saturday's mass shooting, Shafir said. Police are now monitoring Jewish institutions on a more regular basis, he said.

"This was an attack on our community regardless of it being in a different city. It was an attack on who we are," Shafir said. "It's important that we get together and be who we are in Edmonton."