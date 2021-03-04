2 arrests made in brazen jewelry store robbery at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre

Two men have been charged with armed robbery after a brazen heist at a jewelry store in Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre last week.

Three suspects wearing gloves and medical masks entered Fabulous Jewellers at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, just before closing, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

While one suspect pointed a shotgun at a store employee, two others smashed display cases with a sledgehammer, police say.

The suspects loaded an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 in jewelry into a pair of blue bins and fled, getting into a stolen pickup truck in the parking lot.

"It's something very terrifying for a good, honest shop owner just trying to make an honest living," said Det. David Green with the EPS robbery section. "He's sort of overwhelmed by these individuals that have the weapons and obviously the drive to take what isn't theirs.

"If there had been somebody who intervened, it could have gone very, very terribly."

The truck was driven to a nearby residential area where it was abandoned and lit on fire, police said. The three suspects then fled in a second vehicle, driven by a fourth suspect.

A resident used fire extinguishers to douse the burning truck before flames spread to old-growth trees lining the street, Green said.

Investigators were able to identify the second vehicle, leading police to an apartment building near 117th Avenue and Groat Road.

On Friday, investigators searched several suites at the address and found a shotgun, sledgehammer and about $6,000 in stolen jewelry.

Two other firearms were also seized.

Police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences and a 34-year-old man, also from Edmonton, with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, arson and fail to comply with a probation order.

Investigators released surveillance video taken in the parking lot and jewelry store to help identify the two remaining suspects.