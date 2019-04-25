Edmonton International Film Festival back on list of best indie film fests

After a brief hiatus, the Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) has returned to a U.S. magazine's top 50 indie film fest list, which could lead to a boost in submissions.

MovieMaker, an independent film magazine based in Los Angeles, released its 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2019 list this week, featuring the Edmonton International Film Festival.

"Competition for a slot is high at Edmonton, where 128 films were selected from 4,860 submissions," the article states, adding that the festival pays particular attention to projection.

For EIFF, being added to the list should lead to an increase in film submissions. Many independent filmmakers use the list as a resource when they are making decisions about where to submit.

"It's a big deal for our festival in Edmonton because we don't have the huge massive marketing dollars that some of the major film festivals have," said Kerrie Long, EIFF producer.

"So this gives us the ability to reach out to independent filmmakers through MovieMaker magazine and just introduce them to what our festival is about."

The festival was on MovieMaker's list in 2015, '16 and '17, but was absent last year before being added to the 2019 edition.

The Edmonton International Film Festival experienced a decline in audience attendance a few years ago, but has since seen an increase. (Phuwadet Pasarj/EIFF)

EIFF hasn't suffered from a lack of submissions. Fifteen years ago it received close to 150 films. This year the festival has received close to 4,000 submissions and the deadline is still open.

"I guess it is a good thing, but it does mean a whole lot more time from our team, looking at all of the submissions that we get worldwide," Long said.

The festival gets the attention of filmmakers as the films played can qualify for the Oscars.

As submissions increase, attendance did take a hit a few years ago when the cost of parking went up downtown during Rogers Place events.

"We did have a downturn in our audience attendance that particular year but yeah we've been noticing that people are coming back," Long said.

The Edmonton International Film Festival runs from Sept. 26 to Oct 5.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca