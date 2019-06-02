Cat fans feline fine at Edmonton festival
Host Nancy Carlson spent the day at the Edmonton International Cat Festival on Saturday, meeting famous felines, trying out cat yoga and even painting a picture of her own beloved cat, Oliver.
Festival founder hopes event will help remove 'cat-person' stigma
The festival has been drawing between 2,000 and 3,000 cat enthusiasts yearly since its 2014 start.
The festival has been drawing between 2,000 and 3,000 cat enthusiasts yearly since its 2014 start.
Founder Linda Hoang hopes the festival will help remove the stigma of being "a cat person" and help bring cat-lovers together to celebrate their four-legged friends.
Proceeds from the one-day event at MacEwan University are donated to cat rescue organizations.