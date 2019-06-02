Cat fans feline fine at Edmonton festival

CBC Edmonton News host Nancy Carlson spent Saturday at the Edmonton International Cat Festival, meeting famous felines, trying out cat yoga and painting a picture of her own beloved cat, Oliver.

The festival has been drawing between 2,000 and 3,000 cat enthusiasts yearly since its 2014 start.

Founder Linda Hoang hopes the festival will help remove the stigma of being "a cat person" and help bring cat-lovers together to celebrate their four-legged friends.

Proceeds from the one-day event at MacEwan University are donated to cat rescue organizations.