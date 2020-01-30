Edmonton International Airport saw small decline in passengers in 2019

A challenging year for the aviation industry was the primary reason that passenger numbers declined last year at Edmonton International Airport, officials say.

A total of 8.15 million passengers travelled through the airport last year, down slightly from 8.2 million the year before, the EIA said in a news release.

The small decline came during a year when Boeing 737 Max airplanes were grounded, reducing service across the industry. The 737s haven't flown commercially since March 2019 because of safety concerns stemming from a pair of deadly crashes.

The EIA maintained its cargo volumes from the previous year, with a minor increase to 43,000 tons of cargo moved through the airport, despite a down year globally for this industry.

In 2019, the airport added more space to its central security hall. The airport also became a hub for drone cargo deliveries in Western and northern Canada and welcomed the new Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, which opened nearby on Airport Perimeter Road.

Calgary International Airport saw a record high 18 million passengers pass through its terminals last year.