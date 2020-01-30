Skip to Main Content
Edmonton International Airport saw small decline in passengers in 2019
A total of 8.15 million passengers travelled through the EIA last year, down slightly from the 8.2 million the airport had served the year before. This came after the Boeing 737 Max airplanes were grounded last year, reducing service across the industry.

The Edmonton International Airport saw a slight dip in the number of passengers who passed through their terminals in 2019. (Tom Arban)

A challenging year for the aviation industry was the primary reason that passenger numbers declined last year at Edmonton International Airport, officials say.

A total of 8.15 million passengers travelled through the airport last year, down slightly from 8.2 million the year before, the EIA said in a news release.

The small decline came during a year when Boeing 737 Max airplanes were grounded, reducing service across the industry. The 737s haven't flown commercially since March 2019 because of safety concerns stemming from a pair of deadly crashes.

The EIA maintained its cargo volumes from the previous year, with a minor increase to 43,000 tons of cargo moved through the airport, despite a down year globally for this industry.

In 2019, the airport added more space to its central security hall. The airport also became a hub for drone cargo deliveries in Western and northern Canada and welcomed the new Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, which opened nearby on Airport Perimeter Road.

Calgary International Airport saw a record high 18 million passengers pass through its terminals last year.

