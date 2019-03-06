Edmonton Institution worker charged with sexually assaulting female colleague

A former employee at Edmonton's maximum security prison faces sexual assault and assault with a weapon charges after an incident more than two years ago.

In the autumn of 2017, Correctional Service Canada alerted police to allegations of criminal conduct at Edmonton Institution, police said in a news release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Edmonton police charged Graham Trevor Spilsbury, 50, with sexual assault and assault with a weapon "in relation to incidents that took place prior to 2017 against a female employee at the institution."

Spilsbury has been released from custody.

Police said they will not comment further on the charges.

The troubled prison is at the centre of several criminal and internal investigations and lawsuits filed by guards and inmates.

A rash of allegations of harassment, intimidation and bullying have resulted in the firing of several workers.

Prisoner rights lawyers have called for a public inquiry into the "cesspool of cruelty, corruption and violence" at Edmonton Institution.