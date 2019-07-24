Attempted murder charges laid following assault at Edmonton Institution

Charges have been laid against four inmates at the Edmonton Institution following what police described as a severe assault.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the maximum-security prison on the afternoon of July 12, Edmonton police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Five inmates were involved in an altercation in the prison's exercise yard, police said.

Guards intervened to stop the assault and a 32-year-old inmate was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The injured inmate has since been released from hospital and is under medical care at the institution, police said.

The accused inmates, between the ages of 24 and 29, have each been charged with attempt to commit murder.