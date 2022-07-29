Inmate dead after stabbing at Edmonton Institution Wednesday, police say

An Edmonton Institution inmate is dead after being stabbed at the prison earlier this week, police say.

Edmonton police were called to the prison shortly before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Attending officers found Bretton Fisher, 33, suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say.

Paramedics tried treating him on scene but he died from his injuries, police say.

The Edmonton medical examiner, who completed an autopsy Friday, determined Fisher died of a stab wound and the manner of death is homicide, police say.

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.