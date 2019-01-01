Inmate sentenced for robbery dies at Edmonton Institution

The Correctional Service of Canada says it is investigating the death of 34-year-old inmate at the Edmonton Institution.

Ryan Groothuis, 37, died Monday, Correctional Services of Canada said in a statement Tuesday.

Corrections Canada offered few details but said it will review the circumstances of the death inside the maximum-security facility.

Groothuis had been serving a sentence of more than three years for robbery and attempted indictable offence. He had been in custody since June 19, 2017.

Groothuis's family has been notified.