Skip to Main Content
Inmate sentenced for robbery dies at Edmonton Institution
New

Inmate sentenced for robbery dies at Edmonton Institution

The Correctional Service of Canada is investigating the death of 34-year-old inmate at the Edmonton Institution.

Corrections Canada says it will review circumstances of death

CBC News ·
An inmate serving time for robbery died at the Edmonton Institution Monday. (Correctional Service of Canada/Flickr)

The Correctional Service of Canada says it is investigating the death of 34-year-old inmate at the Edmonton Institution. 

Ryan Groothuis, 37, died Monday, Correctional Services of Canada said in a statement Tuesday.

Corrections Canada offered few details but said it will review the circumstances of the death inside the maximum-security facility.

Groothuis had been serving a sentence of more than three years for robbery and attempted indictable offence. He had been in custody since June 19, 2017.

Groothuis's family has been notified. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|