Inmate escapes from Edmonton Institution for Women

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped the Edmonton Institution for Women on Wednesday night by climbing a fence.

Cierra Childress, 22, fled the west Edmonton facility at 11151 178th Street around 11:30 p.m., Edmonton police said in a news release.

Patrol officers and canine units responded to the scene but were unable to locate her.

Childress was last seen running eastbound in the area of 170th Street and 114th Avenue.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest and police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

Childress is described as approximately 5'5" tall and 170 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If seen, she should not be approached, police said.

According to the Correctional Service Canada (CSC), Childress is currently serving a sentence of two years, one month and 22 days.

She was convicted of a series of crimes including possession and trafficking of a stolen/forged credit card, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, dangerous operation of motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.

Correctional Service Canada said it has launched an investigation into the escape.

"CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible," reads the statement. "CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate."

The institution was built in 1995 as a standalone multi-level minimum, medium and maximum security facility for female offenders. It has the capacity to house 167 inmates.