Police looking for mother of 3-day-old infant found in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are trying to track down the mother of a three-day old baby found in a multi-unit residence in the city's northeast Sunday.

Officers responded to a report Sunday afternoon that a newborn was found unattended in a residence in the area of 65th Street and 129th Avenue, police said in a news release Monday. The baby girl was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution and is in good health.

The infant is currently in the care of Alberta Children's Services

Police said officers canvassed the neighbourhood and contacted local hospitals, but haven't been able to find the mother or anyone else associated with the infant.

"We're thankful for the resident who found the infant and took care of her until EMS and police arrived," Det. Kurt Schlosser with the EPS Northeast Division Investigative Response Team said in a news release.

"As the child was born recently, we are concerned for the health and well being of the mother."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.