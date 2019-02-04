Living Fierce takes triathlon indoors for female athletes

Loree Mastel-Marr is usually on the sidelines during a triathlon.

But this weekend, she swam, biked and cycled in the first-ever Women's Indoor Triathlon at the University of Alberta, organized by a new Edmonton-based group called Living Fierce.

"I thought it was something fun that the moms could do together, because [the four of us] are moms of triathletes," said Mastel-Marr, whose daughter, Cassandra, trains with the Edmonton Triathlon Academy.

Living Fierce's Christina Collins, left, and Briana Botsford as the triathlon comes to a close. (Tara McCarthy) "I've been to many of them. I have cheered at many of them, but I've never done a triathlon myself."

The 31 participants in Sunday's event swam for 10 minutes in the east pool, rode stationary bikes for 20 minutes in the spin room, and finished with a 10-minute run on the track in the Butterdome. The triathletes ranged from beginners, like Mastel-Marr, to seasoned competitors like Janine Mills.

Mills has competed in 10 triathlons, but this weekend marked her first multi-sport race indoors.

"It's nice to have a low-key, no-pressure situation," she said. "It makes you continue to enjoy the sport. It was more relaxing [than outdoors] and definitely a lot more focus on fun and the camaraderie of everyone. Especially in the bike room, hearing everyone cheer for each other."

Living Fierce was created by a group of women in November as a way to remove barriers and encourage women to get involved and support each other through sport. The indoor triathlon was the organization's premiere event.

"Most women or girls will actually drop out of activity in their school years, so we're about getting women active again," said Briana Botsford, an Edmonton triathlete with Living Fierce.

Participants during the biking portion in the University of Alberta spin room. (Tara McCarthy/CBC) "Or, if they've always been active, keeping them active with something that's fun and exciting and also low pressure ... because a triathlon can be kind of intimidating. When it's indoors, in the middle of winter, it's a little more accessible."

Participants were awarded cookie medals and goodie bags once the swimming, biking and running was done — along with bragging rights for completing a triathlon.

"It was awesome and it was fun to do it with a group of girls that are very supportive," said Mastel-Marr. "I'm glad we're done, but the cycling was fun. Just to sit there and chat and listen to some good music."

Living Fierce is organizing another indoor triathlon planned for April.