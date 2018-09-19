Explosive device detonates inside southwest Edmonton bank

No one was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated early Wednesday inside the vestibule of a southwest Edmonton bank, police say.

Guards had just arrived at the bank "to perform their regular duties" when a loud bang startled them, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Patrol officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a 911 call from the bank near 27th Avenue and 141st Street.

Paramedics treated and transported the bank guards to hospital for precautionary reasons only, police said.

No money was taken.

Robbery detectives continue to investigate.