Edmonton declares sweeping fire ban

A fire ban is now in place for the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Friday.

The ban prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use wood or briquettes, the city said in an advisory.

Propane and gas barbecues are still permitted, the city said.

The ban will remain in place until further notice. It was imposed based on the fire weather index, which takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels.

The ban put in place Friday is an upgrade to a fire restriction put in place earlier this week.

During the fire ban, the city will emphasize "compliance over enforcement," it said.

But anyone who doesn't comply with the terms may be subject to fines or charges if the activity causes a safety issue. That may also include covering costs for emergency services, the city said.