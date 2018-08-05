Edmonton police remind boaters to stay sober with Operation Dry Water

The Edmonton Police Service has been patrolling the North Saskatchewan River as part of Operation Dry Water.

The name for the national campaign sounds like an oxymoron, but refers to the goal to ensure boaters stay sober while out on the water.

Drinking while boating accounts for about 40 per cent of boating-related fatalities on Canadian waterways, according to the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

Anyone caught boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol will face a fine under Transport Canada's Federal Jurisdiction, and will have to appear in court. Those fines apply to all boaters, whether they're on a raft or a motorized boat.

Police frequent Accidental Beach and the launch site for boats near Capilano Park. (Sheena Rossiter/CBC)

"Our focus is on alcohol and drug-related [incidents] on the water," Const. Derek Jones said Sunday. "Alcohol use and that sort of thing is not tolerated."

The 12-member EPS Marine Unit has been operational during Edmonton summers for the past three years. With a jet boat and two jet skis, the unit patrols the 48-kilometre stretch of river that runs through Alberta's capital to ensure people are enjoying the river safely.

Police highlighted the dangers of being on the water while impaired.

"You're dealing with a moving body of water. The clarity of the water is not super," Jones said. "And if you get hung up underneath there, your clothing gets tangled.

"And if you're not wearing a life jacket, that's when dangerous situations take place."

Const. Derek Jones says boaters should always wear a life jacket. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

As marijuana legalization inches closer, the rules around what can be consumed on the water will remain the same.

"As [marijuana] becomes more prevalent in society, we want people to know that the rules are the same for alcohol as they are for any other type of drug when operating a motor vehicle," Jones said.

The marine unit frequents the popular Accidental Beach, as well as the launch site for boats near Capilano Park. Jones said the number of impaired boaters has been relatively low this year.

In addition to not drinking or consuming drugs, Jones advised people to always wear a life jacket with a whistle.