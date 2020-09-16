Roadside trash and covert garbage drops: Battling the mounting mess of illegal dumpers

In the dead of night, they're driving to the outskirts of Edmonton with their broken TVs, bags of garbage, unwanted play structures and other trash. They dump and then they run.

In the past six months, the problem of illegal dumping in ditches beside rural roads skirting the city seems to be getting worse.

At least, that's the opinion of Brendyn Yome, a construction worker from Beaumont who sees the mess during his daily commute into Edmonton — and has taken it on himself to clean some of it up.

He figures he's stopped a half-dozen times to load up a trailer with someone else's garbage.

"I really noticed it getting worse when the dumps were closing down," said Yome, referring to measures taken in March when COVID-19 was getting a foothold in Alberta.

"That's when it was getting real bad. Like, finding TVs and stoves and couches ... literally, I've seen piles of garbage bags in the ditches out here."

Watch as Yome, and other residents waging a war against the illegal mess, clean up.

In early September, a video Yome posted to Twitter showed a child's play structure, siding and a washing machine dumped at the southeast city limits near 50th Street.

"I was by myself," Yome said with a chuckle. "I rolled that washing machine out of the ditch and I rolled it into the trailer ... it wasn't easy."

Widespread problem

Thirty minutes away, Tex Kam has been dealing with illegal dumpers since 2008 when he started leasing a small slice of agricultural land that sits on a dead-end road between the Anthony Henday freeway and several industrial businesses.

"I have a chain across the gate, a big heavy logging chain, and somebody took the time to actually bust into it and then dump a whole load of burnt material," Kam told CBC News.

Tex Kam has been dealing with illegal dumping on the land he leases for haying near 184th Street and 118A Avenue. (Kory Siegers/CBC)

He said it cost him between $2,000 and $3,000 for the clean-up earlier this month. Two weeks later, he found yet another load.

Part of him would like to catch the culprit "but then you always worry, 'Well, what would you do if you did catch him?'" Kam said

"I've had signs, I've had different sorts of gates. No trespassing, no dumping, you will be fined," he said. "They break it all down, steal the gates and steal the signs if you can believe it."

Illegal dumping is a problem that is ugly, expensive and plagues every municipality, according to the Recycling Council of Alberta (RCA).

"People that illegal dump … don't subscribe to social norms like the majority of the population does," said Lindsay Seidel-Wassenaar, the council's project lead.

Some no dumping signs have been placed in pull-outs along 41st Avenue S.W. (Kory Siegers/CBC)

Signs can be a good deterrent, she said. "Almost like a public shaming type of signage, like 'Don't be like this idiot.'"

Cameras are another good tool, she said, especially if you can identify the culprit and make them responsible for the cleanup.

Best practices from Pennsylvania

Last year, the RCA sought insight from the group Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, which has been actively working to stop illegal dumping since 1990.

In 2005, the group began a 10-year project that identified 6,000 illegal dumpsites ranging in size from loads that could be carried by a pickup truck to areas strewn with more than 200 tonnes of discarded trash.

Once the audit was complete, the group was able to connect the illegal dumpsites to the availability — and cost — of municipal landfills or waste collection.

"We've used that illegal dumpsite survey as kind of a blueprint moving forward," said Heidi Pedicone, the group's program director. "To this day, we are working hard to make sure that people have convenient and affordable access to these services, because if they don't, then the dumping increases."

Through education, clean-up, deterrent and enforcement programs, the group is seeing success, in the form of cleaner spaces.

They also found an economic incentive to encourage improving services that could curb this kind of dumping: It costs someone $70 a tonne to take it to a legal dump but costs the municipality nine times that amount to clean it up.

There's also a social advantage.

"Once an area is kept clean … there's definitely a nice sense of stewardship and pride in that area," said Pedicone. "Volunteers and neighbours can come together and plant trees or plant flowers rather than spending their time picking up trash."

Some of the garbage illegally dumped on the land Kam leases. (Submitted by Tex Kam)

Between Jan. 1, 2015 and May 20, 2020, the City of Edmonton received 1,063 complaints about illegal dumping, which led to 401 fines and 164 warnings.

The current fine is $250 — but that could soon change.

Trash talk coming to city council

On Monday, city council will consider dealing with commercial and construction dumping by amending both the community standards and public places bylaws. The fine could be raised to $1,000.

Kam is doubtful that any fine will be a deterrent.

"The element that dumps in ditches doesn't really have much of a moral compass," he said. "I think the chance of being caught in the middle of the night is so low they would risk it. Even at a $2,500 fine."

After seeing more trash bags in the ditch, Yome cleaned up another dumpsite after speaking with CBC News. (Kory Siegers/CBC)

Meanwhile, Brendyn Yome says he will continue to pick up what he can, when he can.

"I'm not a big fan of littering," he said, surveying a pile of garbage bags littering a dirt road near 66th Street and 25th Avenue S.W.

"I'm not a tree hugger … or like super green or nothing. But I really am not a fan of littering."