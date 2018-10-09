Cool news: Ice castle will return to Edmonton

A giant frozen fortress will once again take shape in Edmonton's river valley this winter.

The ice castle will be constructed entirely by hand just in time for Edmonton's longest season. (CBC Arts) The ice castle is returning to Hawrelak Park for its fourth season. Ice Castles, the Utah-based company, which will build the Narnia-like display, announced its return in a news release.

Hand-carved from 25-million pounds of ice, the structure will feature tunnels, fountains, a throne room, an ice slide, a winding ice maze, frosty antechambers and intricate archways.

Hundreds of coloured lights will be encased in the frozen structure, ensuring the castle will glow in the dark.

If the weather cooperates, the castle could open its icy gates to the public in early December, and will remain until March — or until it melts.

Crews of professional ice artisans could begin growing and harvesting icicles in Edmonton to build the castle as early as late-November.

Edmonton is the only Canadian city on this year's tour. Other castles will be carved this winter in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin.

The first Ice Castle in Edmonton was built in 2015.