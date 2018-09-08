Doggy paddle kind of day as pooches take over Edmonton swimming pool

As far as swimming weather goes, Saturday was a day fit for ducks — and dogs.

In fact, dozens of dogs were diving, dunking, fetching and, yes, dog paddling at the outdoor Oliver Pool in central Edmonton as part of annual Dog Dive event to raise money for the Edmonton Humane Society.

"She lives for this," said Melissa Messmer who attended with her beagle-mix Keela. "Every year she waits for this day. … She goes hard for the whole three hours that we're here."

It was safety first for this attendee of the Edmonton Humane Society's annual Dog Dive fundraiser at Oliver Pool on Saturday.

The annual event is one of the society's smaller fundraisers but in past years has raised between $5,000 and $8,000, said the society's CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith. It cost $5 for dogs to attend the event and their humans paid $15.

"Most of our operating budget comes from philanthropy so any fundraisers like this one allow us to put money into our veterinary hospital, into protection, into humane education," she said.

Two pups get into a game of tug at the Dog Dive at Oliver Pool in Edmonton on Saturday.

She wasn't sure how the dreary, drizzly day would affect participation but noted that it is a special event to celebrate the "human-animal bond."

"It's not typical to be able to take a swim in a pool with a dog," she said Saturday as the event was getting underway.

"People are very responsive to that and it's just an opportunity to do another activity with your dog."