Dog found trapped in garbage bag a 'happy boy' in new home

A dog found abandoned inside a garbage bag in a northwest Edmonton parking lot last month has found a new home.

The Edmonton Humane Society said the Shih Tzu-type mutt was recently adopted by a family.

"A few weeks ago we shared Wyatt's story after he was left neglected in a Costco parking lot. We are delighted to announce that this past weekend, our 'little warrior' dog went to his forever home," the Edmonton Humane Society announced on Facebook Monday.

"His family has now named him Gus, and said that he is playful and cuddly and that they can't believe that he is such a happy boy considering what he's been through."

The dog was found Nov. 3 at a Costco parking lot. He was thin and his fur was extremely matted. (Edmonton Humane Society)

The dog was found abandoned inside a closed cardboard box at the Costco parking lot at 12450 149th St. on Nov. 3.

He was thin caked in his own urine and feces and his nails were overgrown.

The shelter said on Monday that it could not provide any new information on the investigation but thanked the public for assistance.

"We'd like to extend our sincere thanks to those who reached out with additional tips."

Shelter officials initially said the dog would remain in protective custody until the investigation concluded.