Edmonton Humane Society investigates after dog found abandoned in garbage bag

The Edmonton Humane Society is trying to locate the owner of a dog found in a northwest Edmonton parking lot trapped inside a garbage bag.

The Shih Tzu-type dog was brought to the animal shelter on Nov. 3 after someone found him at the northeast corner of the Costco parking lot at 12450 149th St.

'Extremely concerning'

A person described by the Humane Society as a "Good Samaritan" found the dog inside a closed cardboard box, which had been wrapped in a garbage bag.

The dog was thin and his nails were overgrown. The dog was caked in his own urine and feces.

"The manner in which the dog was left and his condition upon arrival is extremely concerning," peace officer Danika Bodnarchuk, supervisor of animal protection services, said in a statement.

"His entire body was covered in dense mats tight to the skin, to the point where they were preventing him from defecating.

"Matting to this extent can cause discomfort and damage to the skin and joints."

The dog, since named Wyatt, was thin and his fur was extremely matted. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Shelter staff still don't know how the dog, which has since been named Wyatt, ended up abandoned in the parking lot and they are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with first-hand information on the case is asked to call EHS' animal protection department.

"We are hoping that either a witness who was at that store around 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on November 3, or someone who recognizes the dog and can help identify an owner, will come forward," Bodnarchuk said.

The dog, which is about five years old, continues to receive medical care at the shelter. He's been gaining weight and his matted hair has been shaved, Bodnarchuk said.

He will remain in protective custody and not be put up for adoption while the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the charity is accepting donations toward Wyatt's care.