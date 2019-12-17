This story is part of an ongoing Edmonton AM series showcasing the holiday traditions and favourite family recipes of four Edmonton families.

For Mariel Montero, the Christmas season conjures memories of exploding piñatas stuffed with candy, the choral of midnight mass and the friendly bickering of family in the kitchen.

"Piñata time. That was the thing. We were always waiting for that," said Montero from inside the kitchen of Huma, a Mexican restaurant she owns with her husband Humberto in south Edmonton.

"In Mexico, we do have Santa Claus around lately, but before, the big thing was the three wise men.

"I grew up with the idea that Santa was coming but he brought me clothes. But the wise men, they were the ones with the toys."

Montero grew up celebrating Las Posadas, a celebration beginning on Dec.16 and culminating on El Dia de Reyes' (Three Kings Day) on Jan. 6.

"For that period of time you're just celebrating and celebrating and celebrating," she said.

"It's a big celebration, that's for sure. I loved it. It's a lot of parties, a lot of food.

"It was a great time growing up with that. And for sure, you're going to weigh 25 pounds more at the end of it."

Mariel Montero fries up traditional Mexican eats inside her kitchen at Huma in south Edmonton. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

The preparations for Christmas would begin early inside the family kitchen where Montero would help with the careful preparation of her favourite meal.

Bacalao biscayne, a salted-cod dish rich with garlic and butter, must soak for at least three days before it can go into the oven.

'Cooking together'

"This recipe, it takes time," she said. "But this is where the tradition comes in. Most of the families in Mexico, they cook in advance.

"I used to cook with my grandma maybe four or five days in advance. You are spending all this time with your family; you are cooking together."

Montero remembers munching on seasonal fruits as the adults drank hot brown sugar punch and jockeyed for control of the stovetop.

"You always have the aunts and the grandmas fighting over the recipe.

"For me that's where Christmas starts, when you start sharing all this time with family."

Mariel and Humbespent prepare for the Christmas season by spending many hours in the kitchen. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

On Buena Noche, or Christmas Eve, families in Mexico attend midnight mass before enjoying a family feast and opening gifts at home. There would be fireworks, more piñatas to smash and a long wait for a very large meal.

"It's at midnight so you had to wait and you were desperate to eat.

"I remember growing up, my mother's side of the family started saying, we can't wait that long, it's too much so we started coming doing dinner early but there is so much tradition around it."

Families begin the nine-day observance of Las Posadas by re-enacting the Holy Family's nine-day journey to Bethlehem and their search for shelter in a posada, or inn.

Montero remembers following the custom as a young girl — knocking on the door of her family home before singing a hymn, asking for shelter for the weary travelers.

"So you have half your family outside with some candles and then they start singing, and then the people inside sing the other part so it's kind of back and forth until they okay, come on in.

"You welcome them in and say, I'm giving you my house with all my heart."