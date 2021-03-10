Privately funded supportive housing for women opens in downtown Edmonton

A new supportive housing complex for women is opening in a heritage building in central Edmonton, and the project is completely funded by private interests.

Boyle Street Community Services will run the 30-unit complex at 97th Street and 103rd Avenue in the Stovel Block, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The agency is leasing two floors from Gather Co., a real estate developer that purchased the building and restored it last year.

Jordan Reiniger, executive director of Boyle Street, said women will be selected through the agency's services.

"The experience that women, and people who identify as women, face on the street is really challenging and it's a very different experience than a man would face," Reiniger said.

Women face more abuse and harm, he said, requiring different kinds of coping strategies. Currently, there are limited safe options for women.

"There's not a lot in our community that's specifically geared toward women, and so this was really important for us to be able to create that choice in housing," Reiniger said.

Boyle Street said women will be able to live rent free at the flexible housing complex.

Social workers will be on-site to support women who will live in individual suites and have access to a common kitchen space as they transition to long-term housing.

Depending on the need, Reiniger said, some tenants may be there for two months or two years.

Elder Rose Wabasca gave the home a name: Sakhita Kikinaw, which roughly translates from Cree to "house/place of love," Boyle Street said.

The space and furniture at the Stovel Block building has been donated by private companies. (Olivier Périard/CBC)

The housing is funded completely by the private sector through donations and fundraising.

"We've been pushing and pushing and pushing for so long for the need for more housing, the need for more choice in housing, the need for more spaces like this," Reiniger said. "I think as Boyle Street we just got tired of pushing and waiting for government to respond."

The father and son duo of Devin and Kelly Pope of Gather Co. bought and restored the heritage building, which dates to 1912.

IKEA donated a portion of the furniture for the building, including beds, desks, lighting and rugs.

Coun. Scott McKeen attended the launch and thanked the Pope family.

"This is not an inexpensive renovation that they did here," McKeen said. "The Popes are not a multi-billion [dollar] corporation. So what they've done is amazing."

McKeen criticized the provincial government for not providing more supportive housing projects with operational money.

"Government completely failed on this issue for at least 20 years," he said.

Starting with Mayor Stephen Mandel and continuing into Don Iveson's terms, the city has progressed the goal of ending homelessness., he said.

"We still have not had the provincial government step up the way we need them to step up," McKeen said.

It's a refrain Iveson has repeated several times since the UCP government released its recent budget, which did not include operating money for permanent supportive housing projects the city was counting on.

The city estimates it needs $5.9 million to run five permanent supportive housing complexes providing 210 units, starting later this year.

Iveson said the city is back in the role of asking for money, or looking at its own coffers to come up with a way to pay nurses, addictions counsellors and support staff all needed to run permanent supportive housing.

Boyle Street runs the drop-in services downtown and two bridge housing projects, and also plays an integral role in running the emergency 24-7 pandemic shelter at the Edmonton Convention Shelter.

@natashariebe