Double Bear for the win: Judge rules horse champion of 2017 Canadian Derby

A fight over which horse won a Canadian Derby race two years ago has been resolved in court.

Queen's Bench Justice June Ross has declared Double Bear the winner of an Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northlands Park in Edmonton.

Chief Know It All was originally declared the winner despite a complaint from the trainer of Double Bear.

The Horse Racing Appeal Tribunal later disqualified Chief Know It All and named Double Bear and Trooper John co-winners because they apparently finished in a dead heat.

The tribunal ruled Chief Know It All made contact with another horse and altered the outcome of the race.

Ross determined Double Bear finished first, Chief Know It All finished second and Trooper John came in third.

Kent Verlik, chief executive officer of Horse Racing Alberta, said it was the second time in the history of the Canadian Derby that a panel of racing judges intervened following a complaint.

The Northlands Park track, the home of horse racing in Edmonton since 1900, held its final horse races in 2018. The track became the home of the Canadian Derby in 1957.

The 90th running of the Canadian Derby happens this Sunday, August 18, at Century Mile Racetrack, located near the Edmonton International Airport.