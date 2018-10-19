Edmonton police seek video to help solve city's latest homicide

Edmonton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man.

Virgil Quinn died in hospital Thursday evening, police said in a news release.

An autopsy conducted Friday confirmed the death was a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld.

Patrol officers responded at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a call about an injured man in an alley near 118th Avenue and 82nd Street.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital with serious injuries. He died the next day.

Investigators are looking to obtain dash camera video from anyone who was in the area on Wednesday between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.