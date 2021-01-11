People found dead in McKernan home were homicide victims, police say

Two people found dead last week in a home in the McKernan neighbourhood were homicide victims, police say.

Police identified the two as Deidra Aldridge, 29, and Daniel Grandbois, 30, and said neither of them lived in the home where they were found.

The causes of death are not being released for investigative reasons, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday in a news release.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday police were called to a home near 111th Street and 78th Avenue. Inside they found a man and woman, both dead.

Homicide investigators continue to seek tips from anyone with information about the circumstances that led up to their deaths, the news release said.