Edmonton homicide suspect arrested in Albania

Edmonton police have arrested a 21-year-old ,am in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of Gearard Wright, 20.

Wright died Jan. 20, 2019, outside of an Ermineskin apartment building near 24th Avenue and 104th Street.

Interpol issued a notice for the suspect in February 2021, which is a "request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person," according to a news release from Edmonton police on Friday.

An Albanian police officer arrested the suspect on Aug. 8 at a border crossing. Edmonton police assumed custody of him on Sept. 23 and then extradited him to Canada to face the second-degree murder charge.

The man's first court appearance is scheduled for next week.