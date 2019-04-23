Edmonton police release 'persons of interest' photos in October homicide

Edmonton police have released photographs of two people investigators think may have information about an unsolved homicide from October 2018.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify a man and a woman who were seen at the bus stop near 118th Avenue and 83rd Street at about 8 p.m.on October 17, 2018, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Anyone who has information about the identities of the two people seen in the photographs is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Police were called to an alley near 118th Avenue and 82nd Street at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct.17, 2108. Officers found Virgil Quinn, 36, in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and died the next day.

An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide. Police said the cause of death has been withheld for investigative reasons.