Edmonton homicide detectives seek suspect in weekend killing of woman, 31

Edmonton police are seeking a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in the weekend killing of a 31-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a home near 139th Avenue and 35th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an injured woman. She died at the scene, police said in a news release Thursday.

An autopsy has confirmed the death was a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons, police said.

"As the woman's 11-year-old son was present at the time of her death, her name is being withheld to protect his privacy during this difficult time," police said.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Donny Nathan Meeches, 31.

Meeches is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Police said Meeches and the victim knew each other.