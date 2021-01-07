Murder charge laid in July 2019 death of Edmonton man

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge in a 2019 homicide.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Streete, police said in a news release Thursday.

On July 8, 2019, Streete was found injured on the lawn outside a townhouse complex near 89th Street and 144th Avenue. He was treated by EMS and rushed to hospital but died later that day.

An autopsy found that he died from multiple stab wounds, police said at the time.