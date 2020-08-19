Edmonton police release video, sketch of suspect wanted in motel homicide

Homicide detectives investigating a woman's death this spring at a south-side Edmonton motel have released a composite sketch, photos and a video clip related to a suspect in the case.

Lisa Arsenault, 48, was found dead on May 24 inside a suite at the Royal Lodge Motel at 38th Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

In June, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance images of a man seen walking outside the motel where the victim's body was found.

Investigators have now released a composite sketch and a video clip of the man spotted outside of the motel where Arsenault was killed.

Detectives also distributed images of a vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Magnum, the man may have been driving at the time.

"It's definitely important that we identify this male so that we can continue with our investigation," homicide Det. Richard Windover told reporters Wednesday. "The public, the family, friends of Lisa Arsenault all have questions surrounding her death and we need to be able to answer them."

Windover said the Dodge Magnum was observed in the area near the motel. It was last seen northbound on Gateway Boulevard, he said.

"I believe that with the public's assistance, we will be able to identify this person. With the composite sketch, the video and the [photo of the] vehicle being released, somebody is going to recognize the male and/or the vehicle, and help us identify him."

Police have released this sketch of a man seen walking near the motel where Lisa Arsenault's body was found in May. (Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton police also released this image of a Dodge Magnum they say the man may have been driving at the time. (Edmonton Police Service)

In June, police released these surveillance photos of a man seen walking near the motel where the body was found. (Edmonton Police Service)