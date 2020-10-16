Homicide victim in northeast Edmonton died of gunshot wounds, police say

A 34-year-old man found dead in a residence in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning, died of gunshot wounds, an autopsy has determined.

The victim has been identified as Justin Wade Highet and the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release Thursday night.

A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a 31-year-old man, police said.

According to police, officers entered a residence in the area of 172nd Avenue and 47th Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and found Highet's body inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.