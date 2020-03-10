Skip to Main Content
Edmonton homicide detectives investigate suspicious death of man found in McCauley alley
Edmonton

The man was found by downtown division officers at about 5 p.m. Monday in an alley at 96th Street and 106A Avenue.

CBC News ·

Homicide detectives are investigating following the suspicious death of an injured man, who was found in a downtown-area alley.

Downtown division officers responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to an alley at 96th Street and 106A Avenue, located in the McCauley neighbourhood, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued late Monday.

The injured man was treated at the scene then taken to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

