Homicide victim found on street Tuesday died from gunshot wound

A man found lying outside an Oliver-area apartment building on Tuesday morning died from a gunshot, police say.

An autopsy by the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed that Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp died from a gunshot wound and determined his death was a homicide.

Polices initially responded to a 911 call about a family dispute just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officers and paramedics found Beauchamp, 45, in medical distress on the ground outside an apartment building near 103rd Avenue and 115th Street. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have seen a grey Nissan Rogue or a clean, white pickup truck near 103rd Avenue and 115th Street between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.