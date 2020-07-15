Homicide detectives seek public help as they investigate man's death

Edmonton police homicide detectives investigating the death of Matthew Jordan Gladue want to speak to anyone who may have information about his last known whereabouts.

Gladue, 36, was found just before 7 p.m. Monday in an alley between 103rd and 104th streets, just north of 112th Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Investigators identified Gladue through fingerprints and have notified his family, Edmonton police said in a news release.



"We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Gladue on the morning or afternoon of July 13, 2020," acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler of the homicide section said in the release.



"Anyone with information relating to the circumstances which may have led to his death is also encouraged to contact us."