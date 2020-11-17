Second man charged in 2019 homicide at Dwayne's Home

Police have charged a second man in connection with a death last year at Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton.

Homicide detectives arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday on an outstanding warrant, and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to the 2019 death of Michael Rose.

Last month, police charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in the same case.

Rose, 55, was found dead in October 2019 inside a suite at Dwayne's Home, formerly located at 10209 100th Ave.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday in a news release.

Operation of Dwayne's Home was taken over by Homeward Trust last year shortly after the death. At the time, the non-profit said it would work to transition residents out of the building.